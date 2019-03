President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on Friday intends to visit the contact line in Donbas and meet with the Ukrainian military.

"Let me now, when I am leaving with a regional trip to meet at the front, at the contact line, to convey greetings from all of us to our soldiers, because for them what they defend is our family," the president said during a speech at the All-Ukrainian Family Forum in Kyiv on Friday morning.