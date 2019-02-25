Facts

17:05 25.02.2019

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

3 min read
Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

American blogger and culinary specialist Uriel Shtern and the ex-editor-in-chief of the Kompanion (Companion), Utro.ua and Obozrevatel ezines Viktor Zubaniuk have launched the Lenta.ua ezine.

Shtern said at a press conference hosted by the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency that he purchased the lenta.ua domain for internet support for the Kvitna charity foundation he heads. He said it helped him to accumulate funds for the treatment of breast cancer patients, although Kvitna used other Internet resources and the lenta.ua domain was not needed.

Shtern said he had received offers from Russia to buy the domain, but he refused them, suspecting it would be used in hybrid warfare against Ukraine.

"And when I was introduced to Viktor (Zubaniuk) I became convinced that I could transfer the domain to reliable hands for the creation of an interesting, useful and quality publication with a future and, I emphasize, a patriotic, pro-Ukraine position, and so I did this," Shtern said.

Zubaniuk told Interfax-Ukraine he had received the rights to the domain lenta.ua as private entrepreneur Viktor Zubaniuk (not as a legal entity).

In his words, the site has for the last two and a half months it has been functioning in test mode and is already ready to enter full-fledged work in two languages: Russian and Ukrainian.

"There are 15 journalists in the project now," Zubaniuk said.

He announced the publication of high-profile journalistic investigations about the "gray cardinals" in Kyiv and shadow schemes for financing political forces, but at the same time stressed that the project was not created for elections. According to him, the publication was conceived and created as an independent information and analytical project. He said its editorial board intends to comprehensively cover all significant events and phenomena in various spheres of life in Ukraine and the world: from politics and economics to important trends in the development of public relations, culture and sports.

Shtern said under the contract with the editorial board he was deprived of the right to intervene in editorial policy. He stipulated only the possibility, as necessary, to publish in the publication information on Kvitna's activities, and in the appropriate section – recipes from his book on cooking.

Zubaniuk previously led a number of publications in the field of business, social and political press. In particular, he was a correspondent for the Moscow newspaper Kommersant, headed the Ukrainian bureau of the publishing house Kommersant, was first deputy editor-in-chief of Halytski Kontrakty, the editor-in-chief of Kompanion (Companion), Kyiv Weekly, the Internet project Utro.ua and Obozrevatel, General Director of MediaDom LLC (Gazeta 24 and 24.ua).

Tags: #lentaua #internet
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 31.01.2018
PM mulling compensation to providers for building regional Internet networks

PM mulling compensation to providers for building regional Internet networks

11:13 10.10.2017
Internet fees in Ukraine to grow by 50% - TV channel

Internet fees in Ukraine to grow by 50% - TV channel

16:21 20.09.2017
SBU detects providers routing Internet traffic for websites of DPR/LPR 'authorities'

SBU detects providers routing Internet traffic for websites of DPR/LPR 'authorities'

17:53 09.08.2017
Russian online portals out of top ten most popular websites in Ukraine

Russian online portals out of top ten most popular websites in Ukraine

12:20 15.11.2016
Ukraine’s internet freedom declines - study

Ukraine’s internet freedom declines - study

16:30 22.10.2015
Government approves bill to strengthen responsibility for copyright infringement on Internet

Government approves bill to strengthen responsibility for copyright infringement on Internet

12:34 07.09.2015
Economy ministry proposes toughening of administrative sanctions for Internet copyright violations

Economy ministry proposes toughening of administrative sanctions for Internet copyright violations

18:01 08.07.2015
NBU simplifies interaction between banks, resident exporting services via Internet

NBU simplifies interaction between banks, resident exporting services via Internet

14:58 07.05.2015
ATR world's only Crimean Tatar TV channel starts broadcasting on Internet

ATR world's only Crimean Tatar TV channel starts broadcasting on Internet

18:08 16.01.2014
Ukraine introduces criminal liability for libel in media, Internet

Ukraine introduces criminal liability for libel in media, Internet

AD

HOT NEWS

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

LATEST

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

ICRC sends 190 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD