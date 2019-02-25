JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another two as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 24, the Russian occupation forces opened fire on our troops 16 times. At the same time, 122 mm caliber artillery and 120 and 82-mm caliber mortars were used 17 times and 285 shells and mines were launched.... As a result of the shelling, one JFO soldier was killed and two were wounded," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Monday morning.

Militants used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from 122-mm artillery systems, 120-mm and 82mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms to attack the defenders of Vodiane, Lebedynske, Pavlopil, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Novozvanivka, Zolote-4, Katerynivka, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Zolote-1, and Lobacheve.

"What is more, the invaders attacked residential buildings from the temporarily occupied town of Pervomaisk, using 122-mm artillery systems and 120-mm mortars. In total, 34 shells were launched. Four houses were destroyed as a result of the shelling," the staff said.

"Since Monday midnight, Russian-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske, using 120-mm mortars," the report says.

According to intelligence reports, three enemy troops were killed and another four were wounded.