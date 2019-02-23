Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, one WIA reported – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, February 22; one Ukrainian soldier has been wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 22, the Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire 14 times, Minsk proscribed weapons were used in eight attacks, using 77 120mm and 82mm mines. In addition, the enemy fired at the positions of the JFO from anti-tank missile systems, various grenade launchers systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Also a sniper fired at Ukrainian defenders... As a result of the shelling, one soldier of the JFO has been wounded," the JFO headquarters said on Saturday morning on its Facebook page.

In the action area of the operational-tactical group Skhid (East), the militants fired at the positions of the JFO eight times: four times near Lebedynske, twice from 120mm mortar shells, as well as from anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns; twice, from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns near Vodiane; from hand-held anti-tank and grenade launchers and small arms near Avdiyivka; and a sniper was firing at the Ukrainian positions near Maryinka.

In the action area of the operational-tactical group Pivden (North), the militants mounted six attacks on the JFO positions: twice, from 120mm mortar shells and machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers near Novozvanivka; 82mm mortar bombs, as well as from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near Katerynivka; 82mm mortar mortars near Krymske; from grenade launchers of various systems near Luhanske; from small arms near Stanytsia Luhanska.

"Units that were exposed to the fire impact of the enemy responded to enemy fire with all available duty weapons that were not prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the JFO HQ said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on February 22, eight militants were killed and two wounded. Two vehicles also were destroyed.

The press center said that since the beginning of the current day, the militants had not mounted fire on the JFO positions.