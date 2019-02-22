Russia-led militants mount seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions injuring three Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas over past day

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 21, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire regime seven times. At the same time, the weapons banned by the Minsk agreements were used four times ... As a result of the shelling, three servicemen of the JFO were injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Militants used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of the villages of Vodiane, Pisky, Pavlopil, and Krymske.

"Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions once, using 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns near the village of Katerynivka," the staff said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, three invaders were killed and another four were wounded.