Facts

14:45 21.02.2019

Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

1 min read
Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

The Belarusian Defense Ministry has confirmed its strategic course toward partnership with Russia, at the same time voicing the need to gradually improve relations with NATO countries.

The ministry held a briefing for foreign states' military attaches on Thursday, the ministry's press service said.

"During the briefing, whose subject was 'The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. Modern Phase of Development', those present were informed of the main principles of the adjusted concept of international military cooperation for 2029-2023, as part of which the strategic course toward partnership with Russia was confirmed," the press service said.

At the same time, the concept "declares the need for a step-by-step process of improving relations with member countries of NATO, the European Union and also other states that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Belarus and develop a trust-based and equal dialogue with the country."

"Interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has been determined as promising, and special attention has been given to relations with Serbia," the ministry said.

Issues concerning the creation of a "belt of good neighborly relations" make up a separate section of the concept.

Tags: #nato #russia #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:59 21.02.2019
Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

09:54 21.02.2019
Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

09:48 21.02.2019
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

18:25 20.02.2019
Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

14:35 20.02.2019
JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

10:10 20.02.2019
Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

15:34 19.02.2019
Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

13:33 19.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

09:49 19.02.2019
Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

LATEST

One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

Facebook to tighten policy of placing election ads in Ukraine in mid-March

INTERPOL issues red notice against businessman Hranovsky under request of Israel

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD