Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

The Belarusian Defense Ministry has confirmed its strategic course toward partnership with Russia, at the same time voicing the need to gradually improve relations with NATO countries.

The ministry held a briefing for foreign states' military attaches on Thursday, the ministry's press service said.

"During the briefing, whose subject was 'The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. Modern Phase of Development', those present were informed of the main principles of the adjusted concept of international military cooperation for 2029-2023, as part of which the strategic course toward partnership with Russia was confirmed," the press service said.

At the same time, the concept "declares the need for a step-by-step process of improving relations with member countries of NATO, the European Union and also other states that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Belarus and develop a trust-based and equal dialogue with the country."

"Interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has been determined as promising, and special attention has been given to relations with Serbia," the ministry said.

Issues concerning the creation of a "belt of good neighborly relations" make up a separate section of the concept.