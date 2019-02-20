Facts

Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday took part in the ceremony of awarding him the title of Doctor Honoris Causa from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

"Honoured to become Doctor Honoris Causa from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. A truly moving and beautiful ceremony. Thank you," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

He illustrated his tweet with photos from the university.

Tusk is paying visit to Ukraine on February 18-20.

Honoris Causa (from the Latin "for the sake of honor") is the degree of doctor of science without defending a thesis, awarded on the basis of significant merit of the nominee.

