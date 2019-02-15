Facts

10:47 15.02.2019

JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

2 min read
JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

 Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 14, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime 12 times, including eight times with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Three soldiers of the JFO were injured as a result of the shelling," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

In the action lane of the operational-tactical grouping Pivnich (North), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Pisky, Opytne, Verkhniotoretske, Pavlopil, Novoluhanske, Krymske, Khutir Vilny, and Zaitseve.

To adjust the artillery fire on February 14, the militants actively used unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian military personnel shot down four enemy quad copters in the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East).

According to intelligence reports, two invaders were killed and another four were injured in the past day.

"Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the report said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

10:14 14.02.2019
Russia-led occupation forces violate cease-fire 10 times in Donbas, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces violate cease-fire 10 times in Donbas, one WIA – JFO HQ

10:35 11.02.2019
JFO HQ reports nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:02 09.02.2019
Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

10:13 06.02.2019
JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:56 05.02.2019
Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

13:20 02.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

18:56 01.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

12:51 01.02.2019
Azov returns to frontline – statement

Azov returns to frontline – statement

09:59 30.01.2019
JFO HQ reports eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:17 25.01.2019
One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

LATEST

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

Court overturns measures on Suprun case

NATO will significantly increase its naval presence in Black Sea – Poltorak

Russian security forces search Crimean Tatars' houses, detain three people

Britain to continue supporting Ukraine, encourage all allies to do this - Secretary of Defense Williamson

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

Investigation into case of ex-head of Ukrkosmos completed – SAPO

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD