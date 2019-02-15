JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On February 14, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime 12 times, including eight times with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Three soldiers of the JFO were injured as a result of the shelling," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

In the action lane of the operational-tactical grouping Pivnich (North), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Pisky, Opytne, Verkhniotoretske, Pavlopil, Novoluhanske, Krymske, Khutir Vilny, and Zaitseve.

To adjust the artillery fire on February 14, the militants actively used unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian military personnel shot down four enemy quad copters in the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East).

According to intelligence reports, two invaders were killed and another four were injured in the past day.

"Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the report said.