Russia-led occupation forces violate cease-fire 10 times in Donbas, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces over the past 24 hours mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action (WIA).

"One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the past day. According to intelligence reports, two invaders were killed and another two were wounded," JFO HQ's press center has said.

Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120-mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the defenders of the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Vodiane, Lebedynske, Pavlopil, Krymske, Novoluhanske, and Travneve.

"Since Thursday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the report said.