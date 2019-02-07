Facts

11:48 07.02.2019

Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

2 min read
Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

Disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych would be better off if he availed himself of his right to defend himself, came to Kyiv and argued his position in the court of appeals, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"He [Viktor Yanukovych], as well as every person, has the right to defend himself. It would be best if Yanukovych came back Kyiv, sat in a cell and prepared his defense for his appeal," Lutsenko said on Wednesday.

Lutsenko this would be "fair, honest and courageous."

As earlier reported, on January 24, 2019, Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison for treason and complicity in the conduct of an aggressive war against Ukraine on the part of the Russian Federation.

"Viktor Yanukovych was found guilty of committing crimes under Articles 1, Article 111, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of Ukraine's Criminal Code and sentenced under Part 1 of Article 110 (high treason) to 13 years of imprisonment, under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 437 (aiding in the conduct of an aggressive war) to 12 years of imprisonment. And on the basis of Article 70 of Ukraine's Criminal Code on the aggregate of crimes to 13 years of imprisonment," presiding Judge Vladyslav Deviatko said.

At the same time, the court found Viktor Yanukovych innocent on charges of complicity with the encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other grave consequences.

Criminal proceedings against Yanukovych were considered by a special procedure due to the fact that he is hiding in Russia.

On February 1, Lutsenko said there would be no appeal against the verdict.

Tags: #yanukovychs #lutsenko
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

14:28 22.01.2019
Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

11:24 22.01.2019
Possession of weapons should be legalized in Ukraine - Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Possession of weapons should be legalized in Ukraine - Prosecutor General Lutsenko

09:44 22.01.2019
Events on Maidan, Russian occupation having no logical relationship

Events on Maidan, Russian occupation having no logical relationship

14:50 15.01.2019
About 70 parishes leave Moscow Patriarchate, join OCU — Iryna Lutsenko

About 70 parishes leave Moscow Patriarchate, join OCU — Iryna Lutsenko

15:32 14.01.2019
Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

19:01 02.01.2019
Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

13:57 04.12.2018
Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

13:53 04.12.2018
Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

12:44 04.12.2018
Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

18:51 19.11.2018
Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

'Wall' project 30% complete – State border service

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

LATEST

Poroshenko polls Twitter users about Ukraine's accession to NATO

Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD