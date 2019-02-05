Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine has expressed concern about the possible negative consequences for the reform of the health care system by a court decision to suspend Ulana Suprun from the post of acting Health Minister of Ukraine.

"Analyzing the unexpected court decision to ban Ulana Suprun from performing the duties of the Minister of Health of Ukraine, we express our concern about the possible negative consequences for the reform of the health system in Ukraine," it said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko said that following a lawsuit filed by MP Ihor Mosiichuk of the Radical Party, Kyiv's district administrative court banned Uliana Suprun from performing her duties as the acting Minister of Health of Ukraine.

Also, he posted a photocopy of the court's ruling dated February 5, 2019. The court's ruling is to be executed immediately. It can be appealed against within 15 days.

According to Health Ministry, consultations are being held with lawyers regarding the ruling of the Kyiv District Administrative Court on the prohibition of Suprun to perform the duties of a minister.