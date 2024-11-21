Facts

10:36 21.11.2024

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv resumes work

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv resumes work

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has resumed work, but recommends that its citizens follow the instructions of local authorities when air raid alarms are announced, the embassy website reports.

"The embassy remains open and operational. We recommend all U.S. citizens follow instructions from local authorities regarding air alerts and immediately seek shelter if instructed," the statement said.

It is noted that the U.S. diplomatic mission in Kyiv temporarily changed its work on Wednesday due to reports of a potential imminent air attack.

In the meantime, the embassy will continue to provide updates through the official U.S. embassy social media platforms.

"For more information, please contact [email protected]," the press service reported.

