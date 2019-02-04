Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Income of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in 2017 totaled UAH 16.304 million.

According to the declaration of the candidate for the post of President of Ukraine for 2017, which he entered in the unified register of declarations, UAH 336,000 of income of Poroshenko was the salary corresponding to the position occupied, UAH 15.796 million of interest on deposits in his International Investment Bank (IIB), and he received UAH 172,000 of income from the sale of movable property.

On accounts in his IIB bank, Poroshenko keeps $25.49 million, another UAH 8.19 million are in PJSC Prime Assets Capital, uniting many of his assets. He keeps cash in the amount of $21,000 and UAH 60,000. The president also lent $3.43 million and UAH 1.111 million to third parties.

In 2017, the president placed $10,777 to an account with Rothschild Bank AG (Switzerland), owned by Rothschild Trust Schweiz AG (Switzerland).

In 2017, Poroshenko spent more than UAH 3.8 million on education, UAH 7.549 million on transport services, UAH 2.736 million on tourist services in Ukraine, UAH 5.472 million on accommodation services in Ukraine, UAH 813,500 on utility bills, UAH 90,800 on investment management services or consultations, and another UAH 95,476 on hospitality and logistic arrangements of the delegation in Belgium.

In 2017, Poroshenko did not receive dividends from more than 100 enterprises and legal entities, which ultimate beneficial owner (controller) he is.

Among them PJSC closed-end non-diversified corporate investment fund Prime Assets Capital, which unites many assets of the incumbent president.

In 2017, Poroshenko remained the ultimate beneficiary of PrJSC Roshen Kyiv confectionery factory, and its subsidiaries, Central European confectionery company LLC, the subsidiary Roshen confectionery corporation, a private limited liability company Roshen Europe B.V. (the Netherlands), PJSC Vinnytsia Confectionery Factory, PJSC Vinnitsa Dairy Plant Roshen, PrJSC Kremenchuk Confectionery Factory Roshen, PJSC Mariupol Confectionery Factory Roshen, Roshen Biscuit Complex LLC (Boryspil).

Abroad he owns Bonbonetti Choco Confectionery Factory, Bonbonetti Trading and Service Company, Choco Bonita Ltd. (Hungary), Roshen CJSC (Lithuania), Roschen Food Products Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China, JSC Lipetsk confectionery factory Roshen (already stopped and closed by the decision of the company's management) and Roshen Ltd. (Russia), Roshen-Polska (Poland), DeLuxe Sauda LLC and Grand Konditer Ltd. ( Kazakhstan), Roshen-Bel Ltd. (Belarus), and Roshen-Georgia LLC (Georgia).

In 2017, Poroshenko remained the beneficiary of PrJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant (which was sold to TAS group of Sergiy Tigipko) in November 2018, Sevastopol Marine Plant (which was "nationalized" by the occupation authorities of Sevastopol, and then it was announced that it would be transferred to ownership of the Russian Federation).

He also declared television and radio broadcasting companies NBM and Express-Inform (Channel 5 TV), as well as International Investment Bank, Ukrprominvest-Trade LLC, Ukrprominvest-Agro LLC, PJSC Kryzhopilsky Sugar Factory, Agroprodinvest Group, Vinnytsia Bakery Plant No. 2, Mas-Agro LLC, Dniproagrolan Agricultural Firm LLC, Ivankivtsi Agricultural Firm LLC, PJSC Dniprovsky Starch and Molasses Plant.

The Ukrainian president controls PJSC Kyiv Plant of Experimental Structures (KZEK), PGP glassworks. He owns the insurance company Krayina, Monitor sports and recreation complex, and Ekran Firm LLC.

Poroshenko is the ultimate beneficiary of Feruvita S.L. (Spain) and Centris Limited (Gibraltar), Cypriot Ri-System Limited, Telaview Limited and Cee Confectionery Investments Limited, Private Limited Liability Company Prime Asset Partners Limited (British Virgin Islands).

Poroshenko owns shares of International Investment Bank with a nominal value of UAH 20.043 million, shares in the closed-end non-diversified corporate investment fund Prime Assets Capital worth UAH 8.19 million, shares of the Joint-Stock Commercial Industrial Investment Bank, and also since April 27, 2016, became the owner of 20,000 shares of CEE Confectionery Investments Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) with a nominal value of UAH 571,163, which was transferred to third party – Rothschild Trust Schweiz AG (Zurich, Switzerland).

Poroshenko since December 2012 has been living with his family in a house in Kozyn of Kyiv region with an area of 1,332 square meters, which was purchased for UAH 30 million. He owns two land parcels in Kozyn with a total area of about 34,400 square meters, since August, 2015, he leases a land parcel with an area of 7,500 square meters from the Kozyn Rural Council.

In Kyiv, the president has three land parcels (worth UAH 8 million, UAH 10.86 million and UAH 21.685 million, which were purchased in September 2014) and two apartments with an area of 134 and 82 square meters. Also, he has an apartment in Vinnytsia with an area of 68.2 square meters and non-residential premises in Odesa with an area of 35.3 square meters.

The president indicated in his declaration that he has a Mercedes Vito 116 CDI vehicle (purchased in December 2010 for UAH 441,143) and a Bayliner 185 BR 2005 boat.

Poroshenko declared collections of 65 paintings by Ukrainian and Russian masters of the 19th and 20th centuries, 15 paintings by "old masters," four paintings by contemporary artists – impressionists and surrealists, six sculptures of the 19th and 20th centuries, sculpture "Fisherboy" by Guglielmo Pugi (UAH 209,800), which was acquired in September 2015. He indicated Swiss watches and jewelry in his declaration.

His wife, Maryna Poroshenko, received UAH 635,346 from Poroshenko's bank accounts. She keeps UAH 96,156 and EUR 4,279 in International Investment Bank.

The first lady of Ukraine owns, with his son, People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Poroshenko, an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 80.66 square meters, also in her ownership is a land parcel with an area of 1,900 square meters and a country house with an area of 344 square meters in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region.

She has a Jaguar XF 4/2 Lv8 car made in October 2008 (purchased for UAH 454,646) and a garage in Kyiv with an area of 24 square meters.

Petro Poroshenko and his wife own various items of furniture; furniture and kitchen sets, sconces and chandeliers, two televisions, a projector and a piano.

Maryna Poroshenko declared Swiss watches, various jewelry, two mink coats and sable half-coat, women's bags Fendi (purchased in September 2014 for UAH 109,000), Dior and Chanel.