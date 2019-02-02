Facts

13:20 02.02.2019

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

Illegal armed groups attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, five times, no casualties have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters (HQ) has reported.

"On February 1, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire five times, including twice with the use of the arms banned by the Minsk agreements... As a result of the attacks by the Russian occupation forces, no soldier of the JFO was injured," JFO HQ said in a statement on the official Facebook page on Saturday morning.

In the operational zone of the Skhid tactical group, shelling of Ukrainian positions was from 82 mm mortar shells, large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near Pavlopil; from large-caliber machine guns – near Krasnohorivka.

In the zone of the Pivnich tactical group, militants fired at the positions of the JFO: twice from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms – near Khutir Vilny; from mortars of 82 mm caliber – near Krymske.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired back," the press center said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, two enemy troops were killed and another two were wounded on February 1.

"During the current day the enemy did not open fire. Ukrainian defenders continue controlling the enemy on the contact line, observing the ceasefire," the press center said.

