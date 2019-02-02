Facts

11:21 02.02.2019

If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

2 min read
If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

Special Representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that the United States if Russia releases the Ukrainian sailors detained in the area of the Kerch Strait, the United States is committed to doing everything that they can to facilitate that as well, in negotiations

"We do call on Russia immediately to release the sailors and to try to come back to a diplomatic track for resolving this crisis," the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States said on its Facebook page, citing a statement of Volker at the U.S. European Media Hub during a phone briefing in Brussels.

Volker said that Washington is aware of the situation in the area of the Kerch Strait.

"We know from imagery, we know from video on YouTube, we know from what the Ukrainians have reported what happened in terms of the blockage of the strait, the pursuit of the Ukrainian vessels in international waters, firing upon them, and those sailors still being held by Russia," he said.

"Both the United States and Europe are looking at what additional measures we should be taking if Russia fails to return the sailors and continues to make these assertions of control of the Kerch Strait as it is," he said.

Tags: #usa #russia #sailors #ukraine #volker
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

Ukraine's minister for occupied territories criticizes Sajdik's 'peace plan' for Ukraine

Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

At least 2,500 civilians killed in Donbas hostilities, including 242 children, - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

More than 290 relatives of MH17 victims file suit with ECHR against Russia, Putin – lawyer

War won't prevent Ukraine from completing army reform, adopting NATO standards – Turchynov

Govt. approves Ukraine-NATO Annual National Program for 2019

Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

Volker says Sajdik plan useful, but difficult to implement because of Russia

LATEST

Alasania may have been fired for broadcasting Bloc Petro Poroshenko congress — Tymoshenko

Azov returns to frontline – statement

Supervisory Board of National Broadcasting Company votes for early termination of contract with Alasania

SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

Some 2,425 persons illegally expelled from Crimea – lawyers

Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

Volker sees 'Sajdik's Plan' as platform for implementing Minsk agreements

SAPO chief promises concrete decisions in investigation of Rotterdam+, Dusseldorf+, PrivatBank cases

Anti-corruption court can be created before elections – SAPO chief Kholodnytsky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD