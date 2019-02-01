Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has asked her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova to check on the health of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) during her visit with them in a pretrial holding facility in Moscow.

"Due to the fact that it became known about the intention of Moskalkova to visit the Ukrainian prisoners of war, I sent her a letter with important requests. First of all, to check the condition and the availability of conditions for the treatment of wounded sailors Andriy Eider, Vasyl Soroka and Andriy Artemenko," Denisova said on Facebook on Friday.

Denisova said lawyers have informed her of health problems with Volodymyr Tereshchenko, Viacheslav Zinchenko and Viktor Bespalchenko.

"I draw the attention to authorized Russian officials to the need to medically examine and treat these POW sailors. I am waiting for Moskalkova's response and information on the provision of necessary medical assistance," she said.

As earlier reported, lawyer Serhiy Badamshin said doctors at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow found damage to another arm muscle of POW Ukrainian sailor Vasyl Soroka.