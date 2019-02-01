Facts

16:38 01.02.2019

Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

1 min read
Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has asked her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova to check on the health of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) during her visit with them in a pretrial holding facility in Moscow.

"Due to the fact that it became known about the intention of Moskalkova to visit the Ukrainian prisoners of war, I sent her a letter with important requests. First of all, to check the condition and the availability of conditions for the treatment of wounded sailors Andriy Eider, Vasyl Soroka and Andriy Artemenko," Denisova said on Facebook on Friday.

Denisova said lawyers have informed her of health problems with Volodymyr Tereshchenko, Viacheslav Zinchenko and Viktor Bespalchenko.

"I draw the attention to authorized Russian officials to the need to medically examine and treat these POW sailors. I am waiting for Moskalkova's response and information on the provision of necessary medical assistance," she said.

As earlier reported, lawyer Serhiy Badamshin said doctors at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow found damage to another arm muscle of POW Ukrainian sailor Vasyl Soroka.

Tags: #denisova #pow #russia #ukraine
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

Ukraine's minister for occupied territories criticizes Sajdik's 'peace plan' for Ukraine

At least 2,500 civilians killed in Donbas hostilities, including 242 children, - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

More than 290 relatives of MH17 victims file suit with ECHR against Russia, Putin – lawyer

War won't prevent Ukraine from completing army reform, adopting NATO standards – Turchynov

Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

Govt. approves Ukraine-NATO Annual National Program for 2019

Head of EU delegation to Russia urges Russia to immediately release Ukrainian naval sailors

Germany ready to send its ships to Black Sea, press for release of Ukrainian sailors –Ukraine's Defense Ministry

CEC registers Zelensky, Smeshko, Bohoslovka, thus raising number of presidential contenders in Ukraine to 26

LATEST

Alasania may have been fired for broadcasting Bloc Petro Poroshenko congress — Tymoshenko

Azov returns to frontline – statement

Supervisory Board of National Broadcasting Company votes for early termination of contract with Alasania

SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

Volker says Sajdik plan useful, but difficult to implement because of Russia

Some 2,425 persons illegally expelled from Crimea – lawyers

Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

Volker sees 'Sajdik's Plan' as platform for implementing Minsk agreements

SAPO chief promises concrete decisions in investigation of Rotterdam+, Dusseldorf+, PrivatBank cases

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD