Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has discussed with Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Coordinator of the Humanitarian Working Group, Ambassador Toni Frisch the issue of the work of the subgroup in securing the release and exchange of hostages in the framework of the Minsk agreements.

"The exchange opportunities remain one of the main issues. Therefore, Mr. Frisch and I noted that we are ready to exchange in any format and are trying to do this," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.

The Ombudswoman reported that Frisch supported the Ukrainian position on the treatment of seamen held in Russia as prisoners of war in accordance with the norms of the 1949 Geneva Convention. "I noted the need to treat wounded sailors and the possibility of their transfer to resolve this issue in a third (neutral) country," she said.

According to Denisova, she turned to Frisch also on the need to provide medical assistance to political prisoner Pavlo Hryb. "I expressed my concern and request to assist in providing the imprisoned citizen of Ukraine with immediate medical care, because the condition of the guy is supercritical," the Ombudswoman noted.

According to her, Frisch will appeal to the representatives of the ICRC so that they in turn visit the political prisoners held in the Russian Federation and, if possible, help with the provision of a qualified examination and further treatment.

Denisova said that during the meeting the issues of the transfer of citizens of Ukraine, who were detained before the conflict, were also considered. The next transfer will take place in the first week of February.