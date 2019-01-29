Ukraine, France agree on financial support for project to supply drinking water to Mariupol

Ukraine has signed a framework intergovernmental agreement with France on financial support for a project to supply drinking water to Mariupol in Donetsk region.

The corresponding agreement was signed on Tuesday in Kyiv by Ukraine's Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh and French Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont.

"The French government decided to allocate EUR 64 million to supply the city of Mariupol with drinking water," Chernysh said at a briefing after signing the document.

According to the minister, the funds are provided on special preferential terms.

"This signing is the beginning of a very big project, which we, hopefully, will complete together," Dumont said.

The document says France will lend EUR 64 million, which will cover 100% of the project on supply water to Mariupol. Some 70% of these funds should be spent on the purchase of French goods and services, and 30% on the purchase of Ukrainian or foreign goods.

The loan also includes EUR 1.2 million to cover project management assistance.

It is assumed that a plant for the production of drinking water using French technologies will be built, and the associated infrastructure will be modernized.

The document also provides for the development by 2040 of a master plan for improving the water supply and sanitation system of the city.

It is noted that the loan is granted for 30 years with a 10-year grace period. The interest rate will be 0.8% per annum.

French companies Stereau and Beten International will take part in the project.