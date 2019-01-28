Senior EU mission to visit Azov Sea region on 27 Jan – Feb 2

The EU Mission headed by Mr. Thomas Mayr-Harting, Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service, and Mr Peter Wagner, Director of the European Commission's Support Group for Ukraine, will visit the regions adjacent to the Azov Sea from January 27 to February 2.

The mission staff will comprise representatives from several other European Commission departments, the press service of the European External Relations Service said on Monday.

"The main objective of this high-level EU mission is to assess the economic, social and political situation in the region, which has been severely affected by the Russian inspection regime in the Azov Sea, particularly after the escalation of 25 November 2018 in the Kerch Strait and the Azov Sea," it says.

As expected, the officials will first meet with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders in Kyiv. In-depth discussions will then take place in Mariupol, Berdiansk, Melitopol, and the surrounding areas with local and regional administrations and councils, civil society representatives, members of the business community, and education institutions.

"Based on the findings of this mission, the EU will assess how to intensify support for the Azov Sea region, including building on already ongoing programmes and in cooperation with European financial institutions," the message reads.

It is noted that the visit, building on the results of coordination meetings with Member States and other international partners organized by the European Commission in Brussels at the end of 2018, takes place amid a number of additional high-level missions from EU Member States.