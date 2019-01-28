Facts

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Ukrainian sailors Andriy Artemenko, Andriy Eider and Vasyl Soroka, who were wounded and detained in the Kerch Strait incident in November 2018, have been discharged from the hospital of the Matrosskaya Tishina detention center and transferred to the Lefortovo detention center, lawyer Nikolai Polozov, who leads the defense team for the detained Ukrainians, told Interfax on Monday.

"The investigator told me that the three wounded men were discharged from the medical facility and transferred to the Lefortovo detention center on Saturday," Polozov said.

