One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

One soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has been killed in action (KIA) and another four have been wounded in action (WIA) as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported referring to the latest information of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation.

"This morning, the Russian occupation forces shelled a car of Ukrainian defenders with antitank guided missile launcher near Katerynivka in the Luhansk sector, as a result of which one soldier has been killed and four others have been wounded," the message reads.