Batkivschyna leader Tymoshenko promises to 'break old system' in Ukraine in first 100 days of her presidency

Batkivschyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko said that, if she is elected Ukrainian president, she will resign if the first 100 days of her work are inefficient.

"If I am unable to break the old system, to show results to you in the first 100 days as president, I will simply step down from the office," Tymoshenko said at a Batkivschyna congress in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Batkivschyna leader also showed participants in the congress a document, which she described as "an agreement between presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko and Ukrainain citizens." The politician explained that the document contains the list of things, which are to be done during her presidency.

Tymoshenko devoted a considerable amount of her speech to the contents of the New Line program, which was drafted at her initiative. In particular, she once again emphasized the need to approve the new Ukrainian Constitution.

The politician also said she supports the reduction of the number of Verkhovna Rada members from 450 to 350.

The Batkivschyna leader also expressed support to Ukraine's focus on joining NATO. "Our alternative is either NATO or an endless ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation)," she said.

Tymoshenko said that it is possible that the average wage and pension would increase by 3.5 times if she is elected.

She also said she endorses the imposition of the tax on withdrawn capital in lieu of the profits tax.

During the congress, the Batkivschyna leader thanked all her associates, who did not betray her during hard times. "[You] stayed with me in the most trying times, despite the fact that they nearly reduced me to zero and it was so difficult to stand up," Tymoshenko, who had spent several years in jail during Vyktor Yanukovych's presidency, said.

The presidential election in Ukraine is scheduled for March 31.

Tags: #elections #presidency #tymoshenko #batkivschyna
