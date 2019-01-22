Facts

Russia-led occupation forces take Ukrainian soldier prisoner

Russia-led occupation forces take Ukrainian soldier prisoner

Stanislav Panchenko, a Ukrainian soldier attached to the 58th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces (based in Sumy), has been taken prisoner after going missing several days ago. A video clip showing Panchenko has been published on the web.

"Panchenko, Stanislav Miroslavovych, is from the 58th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade. We call attention to the fact that the words he said on the video are a result of psychological pressure or even physical pressure put on him. We confirm that the video appeal appeared on the third day after he went missing. That is enough time to conduct 'preparatory work' [for making such a statement]," the 58th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade said on Facebook.

In this context, the Brigade said all information materials published by Russia-led occupation forces amounts to "nothing more than part of the information war."

