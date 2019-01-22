Possession of weapons should be legalized in Ukraine - Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said he believes that it is necessary to liberalize rules for possession of weapons in Ukraine.

"Yes, I said it back in 2007 when I was the interior minister, and I am certain today that yes [it needs to be done]," Lutsenko said in a televised interview on Monday evening when asked whether Ukrainian citizens should be allowed today to possess weapons.

A great deal has changed, and Ukrainians illegally possess from three million to five million weapons today, he said.

"In my opinion, it is necessary to legalize [possession of] weapons... with an obligatory cartridge case repository, a psychiatric, drug, and alcohol evaluation. It is possible," Lutsenko said.

The prosecutor general said he is opposed to the reintroduction of the death penalty in Ukraine.

"If the state publicly claims the right to take someone's life, then this example will be followed by a Raskolnikov," he said.

Lutsenko also said he is against the legalization of drugs but backs the idea of legalizing prostitution in Ukraine.