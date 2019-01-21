Facts

12:31 21.01.2019

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On January 20, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire regime 16 times ... As a result of the criminal shelling by the Russian occupation forces, one JFO soldier has been injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Monday morning.

In the combat area of the operational-tactical grouping "North," Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, small arms, anti-tank missile systems and mortars, attacking the defenders of Krasnohorivka, Pavlopil, Hnutove, Kamianka, Pisky, Vodiane, Shyrokyne, Novomykhailivka, Khutir Vilny, and Krymske.

One militant was killed and another two were wounded, intelligence report says.

"Since Monday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked the Ukrainian positions yet," the report said.

