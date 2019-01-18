Facts

Klimkin: We, in fact, don't have diplomatic relations with Russia

 Ukraine does not actually maintain diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation, and existing contacts are reduced to the absolute minimum, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We actually have no diplomatic relations with Russia. They are at an absolute minimum – only for protecting our citizens. But we are looking for a formula, as soon as we find it, we will definitely apply it," Klimkin said during a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He said consultations are underway with representatives of countries that could represent the interests of Ukraine in the protection of Ukrainian citizens in Russia.

"We are consulting with some of our friends about the possibility that they represent [Ukraine], but I will not name the countries, because this is a delicate matter that requires lots of work," Klimkin said.

He said more than 2.5 million Ukrainian citizens are currently in Russia.

"We have 70 political prisoners. I mean both in Russia and in temporarily occupied Crimea," Klimkin said.

Tags: #klimkin #diplomatic #russia #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
