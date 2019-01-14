Two WIA amid 14 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military have forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas on Sunday, January 13, with two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action 9WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The enemy also employed grenade launchers near the village of Novhorodske, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles and heavy machine guns near the village of Novotoshkivske, as well as small arms at the disengagement area near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Monday morning.

The Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the defenders of the towns of Krasnohorivka and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Pisky, Opytne, Lebedynske, Hnutove, and Berezove.

Four Russia-led occupation fighters were killed and another three were wounded on January 13.