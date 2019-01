Some 833 local civilians stepped on land mines in Donbas since Russia brought war to Ukraine – Ambassador to Austria

Some 833 civilians have stepped on land mines since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Donbas, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria Oleksandr Scherba has said.

"833 local civilians stepped on land mines in #Donbas since #Russia brought war to #Ukraine. The land mine problem can stick for decades," Scherba wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.