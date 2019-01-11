Facts

11:38 11.01.2019

Russia-led militants mount three attacks on Ukrainian army in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
 Russian occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime three times in Donbas, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On January 10, the Russian occupation forces have violated the cease-fire regime three times. At the same time, they once used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements .... As a result of the shelling by the Russian occupation forces over the past day, no casualties among JFO forces were reported," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns at positions of the Ukrainian military near the village of Zhovte in the Luhansk sector, from grenade launchers of various types, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms in the area of Vodiane and Pavlopil in the Mariupol sector.

"Since day-start, Russian proxies have not opened fire," the JFO headquarters said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, one militiaman was killed and two others were injured.

Tags: #jfo
