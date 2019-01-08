Simple visa regime with Russia not to work, we must introduce biometric visas — Klimkin

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has not ruled out the possibility that Ukraine may introduce a biometric visa regime with the Russian Federation.

"If we just introduce a visa regime and start printing out stickers, it will just not work. Shall we decide to introduce a visa regime with Russia, it should be biometric… Now we are watching how the biometric control functions, watching the databases. I don't rule it out that a biometric visa regime with Russia will arrive," the minister said in a live program aired by 1+1 TV channel on January 8.

Klimkin said it is a very serious decision.

When asked about possible termination of the train service with Russia, the Ukrainian foreign minister said: "Suppose we discontinue railway communication tomorrow. I am for it but what comes next? … If we wish people not to travel to Russia, then we must do it in a comprehensive way, and not just stop trains from going."

Klimkin said this is a decision that needs to be discussed by everyone.

"I have no idea whether [the train service] will be discontinued tomorrow or next year, or whether it happens at all; however, we must understand what we are to gain from it and what we are to lose," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.