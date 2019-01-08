Canada hails receiving of tomos by OCU and becoming Autocephalous Church — Canada's FM

Canada has congratulated the Orthodox Church of Ukraine on receiving the Tomos of Autocephaly and becoming an independent Church, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has said.

"Congratulations to the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine for receiving the Tomos of Autocephaly yesterday and becoming an independent and recognized Autocephalous Church. Canada welcomes this positive change in recognition of Ukraine’s sovereignty," she wrote in a tweet on Twitter in the early hours of January 8 (Kyiv time).