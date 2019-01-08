Facts

09:51 08.01.2019

Canada hails receiving of tomos by OCU and becoming Autocephalous Church — Canada's FM

1 min read
Canada hails receiving of tomos by OCU and becoming Autocephalous Church — Canada's FM

Canada has congratulated the Orthodox Church of Ukraine on receiving the Tomos of Autocephaly and becoming an independent Church, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has said.

"Congratulations to the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine for receiving the Tomos of Autocephaly yesterday and becoming an independent and recognized Autocephalous Church. Canada welcomes this positive change in recognition of Ukraine’s sovereignty," she wrote in a tweet on Twitter in the early hours of January 8 (Kyiv time).

Tags: #church #canada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Orthodox Church of Ukraine to be recognized as patriarchate, no dissent in Orthodox Christianity to follow — Filaret

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gives Metropolitan Yepifaniy tomos on autocephaly of Orthodox Church of Ukraine

OCU not authorized to appoint bishops, establish parishes outside Ukraine – text of tomos

Ecumenical Patriarch assures permanent support of newly created Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Poroshenko: I pray that OCU to continue uniting Ukraine with love and prayer

Poroshenko invites Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine

Patriarch Bartholomew signs tomos of autocephaly for Ukrainian church

Poroshenko travels to Istanbul to attend delivery of tomos to Ukraine's Orthodox Church

Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

Former Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to appeal law on renaming it in Constitutional Court

LATEST

President presents high state award to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Two Ukrainian sailors-piracy hostages released in Nigeria to arrive to Ukraine on Saturday – FM

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Presidents of Ukraine, Turkey discuss situation with rights of Crimean Tatars in annexed Crimea in Istanbul

Poroshenko gets another UAH 549 mln in dividends from business transferred to management

Supreme Court declares illegal checks of displaced persons for obtaining payments

Poroshenko calls on all presidential candidates to adhere to standards of free and fair expression of will

Ukraine, NATO to continue cooperation under SALIS program

Denisova asks Russian ombudswoman, Russian penitentiary service chief to report whereabouts of political prisoner Panov

New international sanctions could be imposed on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea – Klympush-Tsintsadze

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD