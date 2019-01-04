Facts

18:45 04.01.2019

Poroshenko gets another UAH 549 mln in dividends from business transferred to management

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has declared dividends in the amount of UAH 548.679 million from the trust manager Rothschild Trust Schweiz AG.

The head of state reported on a significant change in the property status in the unified state register of declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local governance on January 1, 2019.

The report also contains information on Poroshenko's obtaining dividends from PJSC Prime Asset Capital investment fund in the amount of UAH 24.217 million.

The receipt from Rothschild Trust Schweiz AG of the previous tranche of dividends in the amount of UAH 556.742 million, which Poroshenko declared on December 26, 2018, is also recorded in the register.

Interfax-Ukraine
