Poroshenko calls on all presidential candidates to adhere to standards of free and fair expression of will

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has called on all the presidential candidates to demonstrate the high quality of the electoral process.

"High quality of the electoral process is a visiting card of new Ukraine. In 2014, together we established a decent standard of free and fair expression of will. I am calling on all the political forces and candidates for the highest state post to demonstrate this themselves," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on January 4 morning.

The president said this year Ukraine should confirm the maturity of its democratic system and ensure "proper monitoring of the presidential campaign by all the recognized international organizations."

"I am convinced that international observation of our election race is our additional guarantee of the purity of democratic procedures and the competitiveness of the electoral process, as well as a deterrent against external meddling. We must jointly protect the Ukrainian elections from hybrid challenges," Poroshenko said.

The presidential elections in Ukraine are scheduled for March 31, 2019.