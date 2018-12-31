Facts

11:05 31.12.2018

Presidential election campaign officially starts in Ukraine

Presidential election campaign officially starts in Ukraine

The presidential election campaign started in Ukraine on Monday, December 31, and will last for 90 days.

The E-Day is scheduled for March 31, 2019.

From December 31, 2018 to February 3, 2019 inclusive the CEC will accept documents from presidential candidates. The registration of the candidates is to be complete by February 8 inclusive. After that, the final and official list of candidates for president of Ukraine will be announced.

A presidential candidate must be a citizen of Ukraine who has reached the age of 35, must speak the state language and must have resided in Ukraine for the past 10 years prior to the E-day.

A presidential candidate can be nominated by a political party or it can be a self-proclaimed candidate. He/she must submit an income statement for the year preceding the year in which the elections are held. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention will verify it and then publish the results of the verification.

In addition, a candidate must deposit a pledge to the tune of UAH 2.5 million. This sum is to be returned to the applicant—the party or the presidential candidate—in just two cases: either in case of winning the elections or in the event of making it to the second round. All the other runners in the elections are not given their money back. It will go to the state budget of Ukraine.

Any candidate can withdraw from the elections no later than 23 days before the voting day by contacting the CEC. In the upcoming presidential elections, they can do so no later than March 7, 2019 inclusive.

