Facts

14:20 29.12.2018

Interior ministry in 2019 preparing project for building about 20 border patrol boats to protect maritime borders – Avakov

1 min read
Interior ministry in 2019 preparing project for building about 20 border patrol boats to protect maritime borders – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Ministry next year will recommend a project to the government for Ukrainian enterprises in cooperation with French companies to build about 20 border patrol boats to protect the country's maritime borders.

In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says the ministry plans to completely revamp the system of controlling Ukraine's maritime borders.

"Our shipyards have not been replenished for dozens of years! Therefore, in 2019 we will recommend the government adopt a project analogous to the helicopter project in order to radically solve the problem of the lack of border patrol boats," Avakov said.

The minister added that the project foresees ordering about 20 modern border patrol boats 32-35 meters long.

"They will be built at one of our factories in cooperation with leading French companies – with a high level of localization of the project in Ukraine," the minister said.

Tags: #avakov #border
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Crimes with weapons from war zone remain a problem – Avakov

Avakov: We are ready to provide security for all presidential candidates

Over 600 Russians denied entry to Ukraine under martial law - Ukraine's border guard head

Russia's border ships carry out acts of aggression against ships of Ukraine's navy

Appointment of Russian rep as Interpol head will allow Kremlin to expand persecution of political opponents – Avakov

Illegal crossing of Ukrainian state border made criminal offence from Nov 10

Interior Ministry will not allow provocations based on religious views

Ukrainian NSDC Secretary Turchynov, Interior Minister Avakov blacklisted by Russia

Millions of Ukrainians won't be intimidated by any sanctions or criminal cases - Avakov on Russian sanctions

Visa-free travel with Qatar to fully operate from Nov 2

LATEST

Russia preparing provocation in Donbas using chemical weapons to discredit Ukraine internationally

Poroshenko signs law doubling zone of Ukrainian control in the Black Sea

New administrative-territorial system may be created in Ukraine within five years — Groysman

Russia refuses video conference call on Dec 29 to discuss hostage release – Iryna Gerashchenko

Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

Ukraine not to waive its right to free passage through Kerch Strait — Poltorak

Merkel, Macron demanding Russia release captured Ukrainian seamen

Ukraine-EU Association Agreement fulfilled 50% over nine months of 2018 – Deputy PM Klympush-Tsintsadze

Poroshenko: Russia has started to directly meddle in Ukraine's elections

Ukraine tightens control over several towns in Donbas in accordance to Minsk agreements – Muzhenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD