Interior ministry in 2019 preparing project for building about 20 border patrol boats to protect maritime borders – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Ministry next year will recommend a project to the government for Ukrainian enterprises in cooperation with French companies to build about 20 border patrol boats to protect the country's maritime borders.

In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says the ministry plans to completely revamp the system of controlling Ukraine's maritime borders.

"Our shipyards have not been replenished for dozens of years! Therefore, in 2019 we will recommend the government adopt a project analogous to the helicopter project in order to radically solve the problem of the lack of border patrol boats," Avakov said.

The minister added that the project foresees ordering about 20 modern border patrol boats 32-35 meters long.

"They will be built at one of our factories in cooperation with leading French companies – with a high level of localization of the project in Ukraine," the minister said.