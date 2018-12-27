Facts

15:53 27.12.2018

More than 11,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Donbas – JFO commander

2 min read
More than 11,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Donbas – JFO commander

 Russian regular military formations in temporarily occupied Donbas are comprised of 32,000 persons, of which 11,000 are Russian soldiers, Joint Forces Operation Commander Lt. General Serhiy Nayev has said.

"We know of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They are comprised of about 32,000 persons, of which 11,000 are Russian citizens. Commanding officers of units in both formations are Russian military officers and Russian military generals," Nayev told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The 1st and 2nd Army Corps are not voluntary units of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics," Nayev said, but active military formations reporting to Russia's 8th Combined-Arms Army, the headquarters of which is located in Novocherkassk, Russia.

He also gave details about the equipment used by the enemy.

"The units are equipped mainly with Soviet-era weapons, but it's not rare for modern-day Russia systems to be used, for example, the electronic warfare systems Repellent, Zhitel and Shipovnik-Aero. The Russian-led occupation forces use these systems to block drones from the OSCE (the Organization for Security and Cooperation of Europe) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) in occupied areas of Donbas, as well as 60 kilometers past the contact line with Ukraine-controlled territory," Nayev said.

Tags: #nayev #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

JFO forces kill 450 enemy fighters since April – Nayev

Russian-led forces mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours –JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire on Armed Forces positions 20 times over past 24 hours

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 13 times on Ukrainian positions, one wounded – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 12 times, no casualties reported

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, one wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

LATEST

Ceasefire in Donbas to start at midnight on Dec 29 – Marchuk

Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

Court in Crimea refuses to release 20 out of 24 Ukrainian seamen captured near Kerch Strait

Poroshenko: Ukraine will never stop using ports in Sea of Azov

NSDC to consider draft decision on sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in Donbas, Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait — Poroshenko

NSDC to consider shortcomings of martial law administration discovered during martial law — Poroshenko

Poroshenko: More members of Russia's State Duma, Russian army suppliers to be added onto Ukraine's sanction list

Russia, officials from occupied Donbas refuse to conduct video conference on prisoner swap

Almost 1,650 Russian citizens refused entry into Ukraine amid martial law – Ukrainian Border Service

Martial law ending in 10 Ukrainian regions on Wednesday

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD