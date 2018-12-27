JFO forces kill 450 enemy fighters since April – Nayev

More than 450 members of Russian-led occupation forces have been killed and 850 wounded since the start of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas on April 30, 2018, JFO commander Lt. General Serhiy Nayev has said.

"According to our intelligence, since the start of the JFO, the enemy's losses include 450 killed troops and about 850 wounded troops. In addition, 28 military pieces of equipment have been destroyed," Nayev said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Nayev said Ukrainian servicemen serving in the JFO will respond to each ceasefire violation by the occupation forces.

"No enemy shots are fired without a response," Nayev said.

As earlier reported, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on April 30, 2018, signed an order naming Nayev JFO commander.