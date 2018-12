Poroshenko: Ukraine will never stop using ports in Sea of Azov

Ukraine will never stop using its ports in the Sea of Azov, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Ukraine will never halt the use of its Azov ports, including by military vessels," Poroshenko said at a session of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv.

International law and the support of the civilized world are behind Ukraine, he said.

"We will take all political and diplomatic measures," Poroshenko said.