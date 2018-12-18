Facts

18:35 18.12.2018

Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

The current situation in Ukraine is under the full control of the state and does not require a declaration of mobilization. However, if Russia launches a large-scale ground attack, it will be announced immediately, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The current situation in the country is fully controlled. Our Armed Forces and all security forces ensure the safety of citizens," Poroshenko said during a meeting with the faculty and student activists in Ternopil on Tuesday.

He reiterated that mobilization will not be announced unless Russia launches a large-scale ground attack.

Poroshenko said, "all mobilization decrees are prepared" and it will not be necessary to "run and ask permission" from parliament to declare mobilization.

The president recalled the situation in the Ukrainian parliament during consideration of the decree on introducing martial law, when some deputies suggested conducting a sociological survey on whether to introduce it or not.

"Taking a poll … to decide whether or not to protect the state? So, this is how they think we should defend the country? The job of defending the state is the responsibility of the commander-in-chief and he is responsible to the Ukrainian people. I assure you that I acted and will act decisively to protect Ukrainian state. With our army, we will act effectively," Poroshenko said.

The head of state said conscripted servicemen are not being sent to the Joint Forces Operation zone in eastern Ukraine

"They are engaged exclusively in combat training and training. But if one of them expresses a desire to sign a contract, to undergo appropriate training voluntarily, he can take part in the JFO," said Poroshenko.

