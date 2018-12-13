Cabinet sets up interagency commission to draft Ukraine's claim to Russia for armed aggression

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created an interagency commission in charge of generalizing the legal stance of the state of Ukraine in repelling and suppressing Russia's armed aggression and drafting a consolidated claim of Ukraine to Russia to bring it to responsibility for an armed aggression against Ukraine.

A respective decision was made by the government at its meeting on December 12, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has been appointed the head of the commission.