European Parliament condemns construction of Nord Stream 2, calls to cancel project

Members of the European Parliament on December 12 praised Ukraine for playing a crucial role in the European energy supply network and called to cancel the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which bypasses Ukraine, "as it is a political project that poses a threat to European energy security".

The European Parliament adopted the resolution by 433 votes to 105, with 30 abstentions.