Facts

10:06 13.12.2018

European Parliament condemns construction of Nord Stream 2, calls to cancel project

 Members of the European Parliament on December 12 praised Ukraine for playing a crucial role in the European energy supply network and called to cancel the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which bypasses Ukraine, "as it is a political project that poses a threat to European energy security".

"With Ukraine playing a crucial role in the European energy supply network, MEPs condemn the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which bypasses Ukraine, 'as it is a political project that poses a threat to European energy security'. They, therefore, call for it to be canceled," a statement on the European Parliament's website published on December 12 night says.

At the same time, the MP stressed the need to continue reforms, in particular, in the gas supply and electricity markets.

The European Parliament adopted the resolution by 433 votes to 105, with 30 abstentions.

