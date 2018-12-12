Kyva: SPU begins to revive grassroots political structures in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Socialist Party of Ukraine (SPU) has begun to revive and create political structures in Dnipropetrovsk region, Head of the SPU Illia Kyva said, the press service of the SPU has reported on the official website.

"Today we are starting the active work of the Socialist Party of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region. We are embarking on a revival and the creation of political structures, which will allow us to build an effective model of struggle with the existing government and regime that destroys the people and the country," he said at a press conference in Dnipro.

The politician said that Dnipropetrovsk is a difficult, but strategically important region, where there were always strong roots of socialism.

"Dnipro is the cradle of the SPU, but in the past 10-15 years these ideas have deliberately eroded and eradicated. The "left" electorate did not have a clear structure and there was no party ready to represent it in the legislative and executive branches. Today, as the SPU leader, I am ready to take on this responsibility," he said.

Kyva also said that a member of the party's political council, Kyrylo Stremousov, was sent to Dnipropetrovsk region to clarify all the issues of concern and to develop proposals for their solution.

"Hospitals are collapsed, schools are being closed, people are getting poorer. There is a rent-seeking behavior in the city. Therefore, we consider it necessary to revive the party organization and stop corruption and all this outrage," Kyva said.

In addition, at a press conference, city residents reported on the inaction of local authorities, on corrupt schemes and earning money on residents.

Responding to a question from local media, Kyva confirmed his intention to participate in the presidential election in 2019 from the SPU.

"I am ready to fight for my people and my country! Ukraine needs law, order, discipline and a system of punishments. Officials must be fully accountable for their actions," he said.