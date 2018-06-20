Illia Kyva: "Social Insurance Fund spends UAH 500 million in a year on IT security"

The Social Security Fund unlawfully removes millions of hryvnias through an IT security firm, Head of the Socialist Party of Ukraine (SPU) Illia Kyva said on the Espresso television channel, the party's press service has reported on the official website of the SPU.

"Every year from the Social Insurance Fund they transfer UAH 500 million to the account of a company that deals with the IT support of the Fund, despite the fact that the annual budget of the Fund is UAH 4 billion. This "cooperation" began even in Yanukovych's times. The company does not do anything, and this money is divided among individuals," the politician said.

The head of the Socialist Party also said that it was the money that "should go to improving health of the working people, social payments, payment for sick leaves and prosthetic care." He added that Minister of Social Policy Andriy Reva and his deputy Olha Krentovska are involved in this corruption scheme.

"Reva, as the Minister of Social Policy, to whom the Fund is accountable, is at the head of this criminal syndicate. He and his deputy, Krentovska, removed the director of the Fund, who disliked him, when he refused to sign the bill, and they appointed his person to dilute the money," the head of the SPU said.

The politician also said that he has already submitted an application to the General Prosecutor's Office.