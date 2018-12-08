Poroshenko proposes that Russia's ships blocked for entering European or American ports

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has proposed that Russian vessels should be blocked for entering the European or American ports over blocking navigation in the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

"And now the United States because we should have a reaction with that situation. Russian vessels should be blocked for entering the European or American ports," he said in an interview with Fox News, the press service of the head of state reported on Saturday.

"We are ready to open the coordination of what type of action should be undertaken immediately," Poroshenko said.

The president said that he wants to convey absolutely clear information that Ukrainian merchant vessels, Ukrainian naval forces act in accordance with the requirements of international law.

He said Ukraine acts under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, providing freedom of navigation, and the Ukrainian-Russian agreement, which defines the special status of the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov. Both the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov are Ukrainian and Russian waters, the head of state said.

Poroshenko also said that all Russian companies that operate in the Kerch Strait are on the U.S. and EU sanctions lists. In this situation, Russia is opposed to the entire world, he said.

"Russia is blocking the freedom of navigation in the Ukrainian territorial water," he said.

According to the president, in this situation a scenario is needed to restore freedom of navigation, to stop the illegal occupation of the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

Poroshenko recalled that Ukraine has two ports in the Sea of Azov - in Mariupol and Berdiansk, through which 40% of exports of steel products passes.

Neither Ukraine nor the European Union can accept it, the president said, adding that this also concerns the United States. He said that the passage through the Kerch Strait is also blocked for ships under the flags of the EU countries.