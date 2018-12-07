Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss cooperation in framework of Italian OSCE Chairmanship

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has met with Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi at the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reported.

"During the talks, the sides reviewed the results of the interaction of the two states in the framework of the Italian OSCE chairmanship in 2018. In addition, the ministers discussed topical issues of Ukrainian-Italian cooperation in the political and economic spheres, noting the importance of intensifying the political dialogue between Ukraine and Italy at a high level, as well as the deepening of economic cooperation between the countries," the message reads.

The Ukrainian side separately drew the attention of the Italian side to the need of strengthening the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation for its aggressive actions in the Azov and Black Seas, the Foreign Ministry noted.