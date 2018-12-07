Facts

10:29 07.12.2018

Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss cooperation in framework of Italian OSCE Chairmanship

1 min read
Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss cooperation in framework of Italian OSCE Chairmanship

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has met with Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi at the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reported.

"During the talks, the sides reviewed the results of the interaction of the two states in the framework of the Italian OSCE chairmanship in 2018. In addition, the ministers discussed topical issues of Ukrainian-Italian cooperation in the political and economic spheres, noting the importance of intensifying the political dialogue between Ukraine and Italy at a high level, as well as the deepening of economic cooperation between the countries," the message reads.

The Ukrainian side separately drew the attention of the Italian side to the need of strengthening the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation for its aggressive actions in the Azov and Black Seas, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Tags: #osce
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Evidence of Crimea's militarization presented at OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Expert community initiates creation of broad anti-war initiative based on OSCE principles

OSCE calls on Ukraine, Russia to avoid escalation in Kerch Strait

Minsk agreements implementation to be discussed in Berlin, Vienna next week

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold extraordinary meeting of trilateral group to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

More than 36 countries condemn Donbas poll — head of UK delegation to OSCE

Deputy PM Kyrylenko says situation 'absurd' when OSCE SMM sees Russians in Donbas, but doesn't recognize its aggression

Lukashenko backs idea of deploying UN, OSCE peacekeepers in Ukraine

Almost 10,000 ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas last week

OSCE's Hug calls for opening additional checkpoints across Donbas contact line

LATEST

Rada passes refinements to bill No. 9260, annuls gradual increase in environment tax rates

ICC confirms situation in Crimea as international conflict – Crimea PGO

Ukrainian naval ships to continue passing through Kerch Strait, otherwise Ukraine will lose Azov Sea - Poltorak

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 6 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Law on terminating Friendship Treaty with Russia submitted to president for signing

Klimkin, Maas discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners of war

ICRC sends 255 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Mogherini pledges to provide more aid to Ukraine

Rada votes to discontinue friendship agreement with Russia from Apr 2019

NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD