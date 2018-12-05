Ukraine-U.S. discuss prisoners of war, political prisoners in Russia, introduction of martial law

First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of State George Kent have discussed the issue of freeing prisoners of war and political prisoners in Russia, as well as the introduction of martial law in 10 Ukrainian regions.

"We are counting on the support of our strategic partner, the United States, in the issue of the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, hostages and political prisoners of the Kremlin," the parliament's press service quoted Gerashchenko as saying at the meeting with Kent in Kyiv on Monday.

The sides discussed the issue of security in Donbas and the situation with the violation of human rights in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

"Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of security in the region of the Azov and Black Seas and the Kerch Strait," the report said.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed the peculiarities of the legal regime of martial law introduced in 10 regions of Ukraine, as well as in the internal waters of the Azov-Kerch water area.

Kent said the United States remains a reliable partner of Ukraine and supports the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.