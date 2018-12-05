Changes in legal regime of martial law allow holding elections during this period – Poroshenko

Amendments to the law on the legal regime of martial law proposed for the parliament suggest making an exception and holding elections during the period of martial law, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"They can be held only when we thoroughly work it out with the Central Election Commission, legal services, and our international partners, since the key position is that elections must be free and that they inspire people's trust," the president said at the Local Government Forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 3 a draft law on amending Article 28 of the Law "On the legal regime of martial law" regarding the holding of local elections on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

The text of the bill and its accompanying documents have not been made public yet as of Wednesday morning, the Parliament's website said.