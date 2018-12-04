SBU blocks cyber attack of Russian special services on Ukraine's judicial branch

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have blocked the attempt of the Russian special services to implement a large-scale cyber attack on information and telecommunication systems of the judicial authority of Ukraine.

Experts of the Ukrainian special service recorded that the cyber attack began via emailing infected counterfeit accounting documents by virus — after opening files on computers, malicious software was downloaded to unauthorized interference with judicial information systems and theft of proprietary information, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine said.

The SBU determined that the detected virus program was connected to control and command servers, which, in particular, had Russian IP addresses.

According to the experts' conclusions, the plan of the special services of the Russian Federation was to block the stable functioning of the judicial information system of Ukraine. Thanks to joint activities with the State Judicial Administration and of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine (CIP) it was possible to localize the negative manifestations of the cyber attack and prevent its further development.

"The Security Service of Ukraine as a key structure to ensure national security continues to implement a set of necessary measures to protect the critical information structure of the state," the press center said.