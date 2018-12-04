Facts

14:47 04.12.2018

Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

2 min read
Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a meeting with relatives of seamen taken prisoner by Russia said they had been carrying out a typical redeployment mission.

"The President emphasized that the Ukrainian ships performed the usual task of redeployment and rotation," the press service of the head of state said after the meeting.

Addressing the relatives of the sailors, Poroshenko said Ukraine will not accept compromises in return for their return home.

"We do not make any compromises. And when they say: are there any preconditions for us to take any further steps? I say: the first step is to bring our seamen home," the president said.

"It is not your (Russian - IF) unjust court to try our children! They are prisoners of war according to their status, according to the Geneva Convention, and are not under the jurisdiction of any Kremlin court. Why? There is no truth, no justice, no law," Poroshenko said. .

He thanked the relatives and friends of the seamen. In particular, the father of Berdiansk boat commander, Lieutenant Roman Mokriak, who, after being captured, refused to be interrogated or filmed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Poroshenko praised the courage of the captive sailors and praised them for resisting "psychological stress, and the treatment by FSB agents."

As earlier reported, on November 25, Russian border guards captured the Yany Kapu tugboat and two small armored artillery boats of Ukraine's Naval Forces. The prisoners of war were transported to Moscow on November 29.

On December 3, Nikolai Polozov, a lawyer for one of the sailors, said Russia would charge the seamen with illegally crossing Russia's border.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Presidential elections in Ukraine to be held on March 31, if Russia's open aggression doesn't interfere – Poroshenko

Russia partially unblocks Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov

Poroshenko announces two bills protecting rights of disabled people

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

Moscow wants air control over territory with pass to gas, oil pipelines to Europe

Poroshenko, Polish FM Czaputowicz discuss further bilateral relations between the countries

Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

LATEST

One Ukrainian military killed, two more injured amid hostilities in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO

Russia, ORDLO at TCG reject Kyiv's offer to release hostages before Christmas holidays

Kyiv at TCG demands immediate release of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia without any conditions and swaps – Gerashchenko

SBU blocks cyber attack of Russian special services on Ukraine's judicial branch

Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Donbas

Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

Over 600 Russians denied entry to Ukraine under martial law - Ukraine's border guard head

Russia-led occupation forces fire on Ukrainian positions 14 times, wounding two Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD