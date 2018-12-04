Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a meeting with relatives of seamen taken prisoner by Russia said they had been carrying out a typical redeployment mission.

"The President emphasized that the Ukrainian ships performed the usual task of redeployment and rotation," the press service of the head of state said after the meeting.

Addressing the relatives of the sailors, Poroshenko said Ukraine will not accept compromises in return for their return home.

"We do not make any compromises. And when they say: are there any preconditions for us to take any further steps? I say: the first step is to bring our seamen home," the president said.

"It is not your (Russian - IF) unjust court to try our children! They are prisoners of war according to their status, according to the Geneva Convention, and are not under the jurisdiction of any Kremlin court. Why? There is no truth, no justice, no law," Poroshenko said. .

He thanked the relatives and friends of the seamen. In particular, the father of Berdiansk boat commander, Lieutenant Roman Mokriak, who, after being captured, refused to be interrogated or filmed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Poroshenko praised the courage of the captive sailors and praised them for resisting "psychological stress, and the treatment by FSB agents."

As earlier reported, on November 25, Russian border guards captured the Yany Kapu tugboat and two small armored artillery boats of Ukraine's Naval Forces. The prisoners of war were transported to Moscow on November 29.

On December 3, Nikolai Polozov, a lawyer for one of the sailors, said Russia would charge the seamen with illegally crossing Russia's border.