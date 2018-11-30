Facts

11:04 30.11.2018

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

1 min read
U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

The U.S. position on the incident in the Kerch Strait is unambiguous: Russia must return the arrested ships to Ukraine, Deputy State Department Spokesperson Robert Palladino has said.

"And for the United States, our position has been very clear, from the President to Ambassador Haley to Secretary Pompeo. We – they [Russia] must return to Ukraine its vessels and detained crewmembers," Palladino said a briefing.

He recalled that the European partners of the U.S. from NATO, the OSCE and the EU also made statements on the incident in the Kerch Strait.

"There is a coalescing of opposition and strong condemnation for the aggression that we have witnessed," he stressed.

"The aggression that we've witnessed this week is unacceptable and a strong message has been sent," he said.

To the journalist's clarifying question how strong the signal was sent, Palladino responded: "Isolation."

Tags: #usa #azov_sea
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

G7 foreign ministers express concern about Russian attack on Ukrainian ships, call on Moscow to release captured seamen

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian seamen before Dec 3

Two SBU officers captured on ships of Ukrainian Navy being transferred to Moscow – SBU

Ukraine deciding on mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait – SBU

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

Ukraine calling to discuss Russia's aggression in Azov Sea at OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna

Justice Ministry appeals to ECHR regarding protection of rights of Ukrainian seamen captured by Russia

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

LATEST

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

Klimkin announces "several packages of serious sanctions" for Russian aggression in Kerch Strait

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

CEC bans holding local elections in areas with martial law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD